The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The L.S. Starrett stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,814.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The L.S. Starrett stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 460.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 5.16% of The L.S. Starrett worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

