The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:MXF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 824.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

