The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter.

HYB remained flat at $$8.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

