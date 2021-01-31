The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.31.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

