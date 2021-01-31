The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 308.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

