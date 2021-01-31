The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Western Union by 32.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Western Union by 21.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,460. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

