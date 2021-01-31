THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $34,425.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009914 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005163 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

