Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,631,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975,395. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

