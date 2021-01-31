Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,631,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975,395. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
