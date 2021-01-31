TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,499 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
