Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mackie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

