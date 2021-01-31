Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after acquiring an additional 85,254 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.72 and its 200-day moving average is $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

