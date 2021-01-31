Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $145.45 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00193089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.39 or 0.02004189 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,234,316,800 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

