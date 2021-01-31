Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,776,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $15,848,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $10,754,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Thor Industries news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.