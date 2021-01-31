Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,053.54

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $18,053.54 and $69,426.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.48 or 0.00390849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000224 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

