ThoreCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,743.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $6,369.69 or 0.19512854 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $552.16 million and approximately $30,743.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

