Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

