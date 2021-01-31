Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 3,893 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

