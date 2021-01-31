Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Qorvo by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

