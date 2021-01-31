Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

DPZ opened at $370.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

