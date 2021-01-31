Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $573.77 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

