ThreeFold (TFT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One ThreeFold token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,780.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

