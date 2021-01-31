Thugs Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $575,946.28 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $575,946.28 and $100.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.