Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. 8,203,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.
In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
