Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.81. 8,203,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after acquiring an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

