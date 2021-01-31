Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Timberland Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Timberland Bancorp worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ TSBK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 18,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,248. The company has a market cap of $209.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

