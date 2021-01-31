Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Tops $9.75 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $9.75 million and $239,806.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.