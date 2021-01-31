TitanSwap (TITAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.56 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and $3.56 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.