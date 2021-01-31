TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.43 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and $2.73 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

