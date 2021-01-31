Tixl Reaches One Day Volume of $3,412.00 (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl token can currently be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00134341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00276294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039477 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,821.88 or 0.91356052 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

