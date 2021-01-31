TNC Coin (TNC) Price Hits $0.0326

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TNC Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

TNC Coin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

