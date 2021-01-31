Tokenomy Achieves Market Cap of $5.66 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $18,547.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

