Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.98 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

