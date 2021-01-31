Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TEAF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

