Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

