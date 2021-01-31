Traceability Chain One Day Volume Hits $271.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $271.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00094156 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003265 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.