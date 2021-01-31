TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 791,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 391,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,560. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $380,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

