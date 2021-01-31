TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TANNI stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

