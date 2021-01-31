Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TRIL opened at $13.15 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,378,000. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

