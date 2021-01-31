TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TRIP opened at $30.97 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

