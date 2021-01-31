TriumphX Reaches Market Cap of $7.41 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, TriumphX has traded down 36% against the US dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $1.15 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

