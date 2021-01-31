Truadvice LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

GOOG stock traded down $27.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,835.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

