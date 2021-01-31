Truadvice LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,546,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after acquiring an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. 1,651,252 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15.

