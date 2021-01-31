Truadvice LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.52. 5,001,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

