Truadvice LLC Takes $5.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 1,833,057 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

