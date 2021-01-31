True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $154,272.30 and $250.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Trading

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

