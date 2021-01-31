TrueChain (TRUE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $12.00 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

