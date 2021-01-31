TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $137,719.13 and approximately $9,107.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00909511 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.44 or 0.04502707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00030433 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

