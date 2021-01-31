TrueFi Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and $8.45 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

