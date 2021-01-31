TrueFlip (TFL) Price Tops $0.14

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $850,750.71 and $326.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

