Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Truegame has a total market cap of $84,817.57 and $1,727.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

