Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

